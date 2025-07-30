Countries offering visa-free access to Pakistanis

Citizens of Pakistan can travel visa-free to over 30 countries, according to a report by Henley & Partners, a global residence and citizenship advisory firm. The report identifies 12 countries, mostly in Africa, Oceania, and Asia, as the world’s most open, granting visa-free access to nationals from almost all countries.

These countries include eight African nations—Kenya, Burundi, Cape Verde Islands, Comoros, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, and Rwanda—three from Oceania—Micronesia, Samoa, and Tuvalu—and Timor-Leste from Asia. Henley & Partners highlighted that these nations allow visa-free entry to around 198 nationalities, making them the most welcoming countries globally.

Pakistani citizens enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 32 countries, including destinations like Barbados, Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde, Comoros, Djibouti, Dominica, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Kenya, Madagascar, Maldives, Micronesia, Mozambique, Nepal, Palau, Qatar, Rwanda, Samoa, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sri Lanka, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Timor-Leste, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

Kenya, known for its wildlife safaris and beautiful landscapes, remains the most visited of these open-border nations, having welcomed 2.4 million tourists last year, marking a 15% year-on-year increase.

In comparison, Indian passport holders can travel visa-free to 58 countries, including Indonesia, Fiji, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, and Qatar. Bangladeshi citizens enjoy visa-free access to 39 countries, while Filipinos can travel to 65 destinations without a visa, including Thailand, Morocco, Peru, and Vietnam.

While Pakistani passport holders have relatively limited travel freedom compared to their Western counterparts, they have increasingly turned to destinations in Africa and Southeast Asia that offer more accessible entry requirements.

Henley & Partners’ rankings are based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), reflecting the global state of travel freedom as of 2025.