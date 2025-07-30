China to stay committed to deepening global cooperation on AI

BEIJING: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that China will stay committed to deepening international cooperation on AI and working with the rest of the world to promote the open and inclusive development of AI for good and for all.

Responding to a question, Jiakun said that the 2025 World AI Conference & High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance was successfully held in Shanghai from July 26 to 28. Premier of the State Council Li Qiang attended and addressed the opening ceremony, he added.

He said the meeting achieved positive outcomes in the following four aspects:

First, China’s proposals on advancing AI development and governance were elaborated. Premier Li Qiang in his speech made three suggestions, namely emphasizing more on universal benefit and upholding open sharing and equitable access to AI; emphasizing more on innovation and cooperation and deepening R&D cooperation and talent exchanges; emphasizing more on common governance and fostering the framework and rules on AI global governance.

Second, an action plan for global AI governance was released. The action plan draws on other countries’ positive experience, and proposes 13 feasible actions that aim at promoting the development and application of safe and controllable AI. The document emphasizes on the principle of respecting sovereignty and a fair and for-all approach, focuses on addressing energy and environmental issues and calls for international cooperation and coordinated governance. The action plan provides China’s wisdom and contribution to improving AI global governance.

Third, the creation of a world AI cooperation organization was proposed. This is a practical move taken by China to practice multilateralism and echo the aspiration of the Global South, as well as another international public good contributed by China. The aim is to unleash the dividends of AI, bridge the AI divide, and make sure that AI is for good. China is tentatively considering establishing the organization’s headquarters in Shanghai to give full play to the city’s pioneering role in the field of AI, and to pool consensus and advance cooperation.

Fourth, the cooperation platform was built for exchanges and results sharing among industries, universities and research institutes. The meeting gathered together over 800 AI companies from more than 70 countries and regions, exhibited over 3,000 items of cutting-edge technology, set up an innovation incubation zone and showcased over 100 influential products who made their China or world debut at the conference. The event showcased the complete AI ecological chain of transforming underlying technologies into industrial application, and provided valuable opportunities for exchanges and cooperation in the industries.