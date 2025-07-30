Ana de Armas stirs controversy with like on Nicole Kidman post amid Tom Cruise rumors

Ana de Armas has stirred up a storm on social media after fans noticed that she liked a controversial Instagram post about Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise’s ex-wife. This move comes amid ongoing speculation surrounding a rumored romance between de Armas and Cruise, further intensifying public interest in the actors’ relationship.

The Instagram post, shared in February by the account @celebmess, juxtaposes images of Nicole Kidman from 1996 with a more recent one. The caption features quotes from a 2007 Marie Claire interview where Kidman discussed rumors about her appearance.

In the interview, Kidman insisted, “To be honest, I am completely natural,” adding that she doesn’t use anything on her face and takes good care of herself, citing sunscreen use and avoiding smoking. However, the post adds a layer of skepticism to these claims, featuring the meme “Sure, Jan” and the caption “When you keep it real,” with the Spice Girls track ‘Denying’ playing in the background.

As fans noticed Ana de Armas’ account among the likes, reactions quickly followed. Some defended Kidman, pointing out that the images in question had been edited to make her appear less youthful. “They had to edit Nicole Kidman to even give the illusion she could have aged badly,” one user wrote, while another added, “Whatever, Nicole always has been and still is so beautiful to me.”

Photo: Hello Magazine

Although Ana de Armas has not commented publicly on the incident, the timing of her like has fueled rumors about her relationship with Tom Cruise. The two are co-starring in an upcoming thriller and have been seen together in public, including holding hands after attending the Oasis concert.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Ana de Armas attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Despite the growing speculation, Ana clarified in a May interview on Good Morning America that her relationship with Cruise is strictly professional. She described their collaboration as “so much fun” and called working with him an “opportunity of a lifetime.” A source close to Ana also told People that Cruise is an “incredible mentor” to her, adding that she has nothing but admiration for him.