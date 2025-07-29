NATIONAL

Trump engages with ‘real power’, not PM, says Miftah

By News Desk
Miftah Ismail, Pakistan's finance minister, speaks during an interview in Karachi, Pakistan, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Ismail wants to break a boom-and-bust cycle thats played out for decades, and help the nation to finally learn to live within its means. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

KARACHI: Miftah Ismail, the Central Secretary General of Awam Pakistan Party and former finance minister, has stated that U.S. President Donald Trump, like many others, prefers engaging with Pakistan’s real power centres rather than the prime minister. According to Ismail, it is commonly believed that only the powerful can effectively address significant issues.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi on Monday, Ismail said that if the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) returns to its core principle of ‘respect the vote’, a political alliance with Awam Pakistan Party could be a possibility.

Addressing allegations made by Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Senator Anusha Rahman regarding the Nashonuma programme under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Ismail denied any wrongdoing. He demanded an apology from those who made the accusations, warning that he would take legal action if they refused.

Ismail also extended condolences to the families of victims of the recent tragic incidents in Gwadar and other areas affected by floods. Criticizing the governance of Punjab, he remarked that while people were struggling in floods, the provincial government’s performance had “drowned” alongside them. He added that no one expected good governance from Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa either.

Previous article
Thailand estimates 300m loss from Cambodia border clash
Next article
Bail granted to 18 foreigners in online fraud case
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

At least 18 Hindu pilgrims killed in Jharkand clash

JHARKAND: At least 18 people were killed in eastern India on Tuesday after a bus ferrying Hindu pilgrims collided with a truck loaded with...

Trump warns of ‘real starvation’ in Gaza

CM Maryam announces cardiac catheterization labs in every district

Pakistani, Iranian journalists vow to bolster media cooperation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.