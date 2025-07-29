Trump engages with ‘real power’, not PM, says Miftah

KARACHI: Miftah Ismail, the Central Secretary General of Awam Pakistan Party and former finance minister, has stated that U.S. President Donald Trump, like many others, prefers engaging with Pakistan’s real power centres rather than the prime minister. According to Ismail, it is commonly believed that only the powerful can effectively address significant issues.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi on Monday, Ismail said that if the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) returns to its core principle of ‘respect the vote’, a political alliance with Awam Pakistan Party could be a possibility.

Addressing allegations made by Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Senator Anusha Rahman regarding the Nashonuma programme under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Ismail denied any wrongdoing. He demanded an apology from those who made the accusations, warning that he would take legal action if they refused.

Ismail also extended condolences to the families of victims of the recent tragic incidents in Gwadar and other areas affected by floods. Criticizing the governance of Punjab, he remarked that while people were struggling in floods, the provincial government’s performance had “drowned” alongside them. He added that no one expected good governance from Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa either.