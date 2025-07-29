SC reconstitutes bench to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in May 9 case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reconstituted the bench set to hear the bail appeals of PTI founder Imran Khan related to the May 9 incidents. A new bench will now take up the matter on August 12, 2025.

The newly formed three-member bench will be headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and include Justices Shafi Siddiqui and Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb. This decision came after the hearing was previously delayed due to a request by Khan’s defense counsel, Salman Safdar, who was out of the country.

The hearing, which was earlier scheduled, had been postponed after a request from Khan’s lawyer. The defense team had asked for the adjournment, citing Salman Safdar’s absence, who was out of the country at the time. The court granted the adjournment and rescheduled the hearing for August 12.

Imran Khan, through his counsel, filed bail petitions after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected his post-arrest bail in relation to the May 9 incidents, which followed his arrest. The incidents sparked nationwide protests and riots. The violence mainly targeted military installations, including attacks on military properties and government buildings.

The case against Imran Khan revolves around allegations that he was involved in orchestrating and inciting the violence that occurred after his arrest. His legal team, however, argued that at the time of the violence, Khan was in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and, therefore, could not have been involved. They claim the accusations against him are part of a politically motivated campaign.

The Lahore High Court had dismissed Khan’s bail plea, stating that there was sufficient evidence linking him to the violence. The court cited testimonies from police officers and other witnesses who claimed that Khan had been involved in meetings where plans were discussed to incite violence and attack military targets. These meetings allegedly took place in Rawalpindi and Lahore in the days leading up to his arrest.

In response to the LHC’s decision, Imran Khan’s legal team appealed to the Supreme Court, seeking a review of the LHC’s ruling and the reinstatement of his bail.

The newly formed bench will hear the appeal on August 12. Meanwhile, the political ramifications of the case continue to unfold, with Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accusing the government of using the legal system to target the opposition leader.

The Supreme Court’s decision on the bail appeals will be closely watched, as it will have significant implications for the PTI leader’s future and the ongoing political tensions between the opposition and the government.