Rise in child abuse cases in Punjab sparks alarm

LAHORE: A troubling report from Sahil, a child protection NGO, reveals that nearly 2,000 child abuse cases were reported in Pakistan in the first half of 2025. The report underscores a concerning rise in incidents involving sexual violence, abductions, and exploitation.

The data shows that 1,956 cases of child abuse were recorded across the country, with 950 cases specifically involving sexual abuse. Among the other reported incidents, 605 cases of child abduction and 192 missing children were documented. Additionally, 34 cases of child marriages or the practice of wani, where girls are given away to settle disputes, were noted. Disturbingly, 62 newborns were found abandoned or dead in various locations.

The majority of the abuse cases occurred in Punjab, accounting for 72% of the national total. Sindh followed with 22%, while the remaining 6% came from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and the federal territories. Urban areas saw 59% of these incidents, while 41% were in rural settings.

Gender-wise, 52% of the victims were girls, while 44% were boys, with the remaining 3% involving newborns. The age group most affected was between 11 and 15 years, with 658 cases of sexual abuse reported in this range.

The report also found that in 49% of the cases, the perpetrators were known to the victims, while 20% involved strangers. Encouragingly, 83% of the victims or their families reached out to the police, though 27 cases were not registered, and one case was outrightly refused by the authorities.

The Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) published a separate report in January 2025, revealing a staggering 220% increase in child sexual abuse cases over the past five years. A total of 5,398 such cases were documented, averaging three incidents per day.

Child rights advocates are urging the government to strengthen legislation, improve enforcement, and launch awareness campaigns to address the growing crisis. Ayesha Raza Farooq, Chairperson of the National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC), highlighted that the rise in reported cases indicates greater public trust in law enforcement agencies. She emphasized that reporting these cases is critical to ensuring justice for the victims and their families.