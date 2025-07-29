PM lauds progress in Pak-Kyrgyz cooperation, reaffirms resolve to work closely for mutual benefit

PM Shehbaz expresses satisfaction over convening of 5th session of PKJIC, signing of MoUs between two sides

Stresses importance of timely follow-up to translate the agreements into tangible outcomes

PM reaffirms commitment to eradicate human trafficking, protecting citizens from exploitation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday lauded progress in Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan cooperation and reaffirmed the resolve to work closely for the mutual benefit of the people of two brotherly nations, state media reported.

Talking to a high-level delegation from the Kyrgyz Republic, led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov, in Islamabad on Tuesday, the premier expressed satisfaction over the successful convening of the 5th session of the Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Joint Intergovernmental Commission (PKJIC).

He appreciated the signing of the Protocol and several Memorandam of Understanding (MoUs) between the two sides, calling them important steps towards enhancing trade, energy, collaboration, connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges.

The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to implementing the decisions taken during the Intergovernmental Commission and stressed the importance of timely follow-up to translate the agreements into tangible outcomes.

The Kyrgyz side appreciated the efforts of the Government of Pakistan in fostering closer bilateral ties and expressed confidence that the outcomes of the Intergovernmental Commission would lead to deeper and more result-oriented cooperation.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to work closely for the mutual benefit of their peoples and to continue engaging at all levels for stronger Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan relations.

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to combat human trafficking

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm commitment to eradicating human trafficking and protecting vulnerable citizens from exploitation.

In his message on the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, the prime minister highlighted that the day is observed globally each year not only to raise awareness about the heinous crime of human trafficking but also to expose its root causes and devastating consequences. This year’s theme, “Human Trafficking is an Organized Crime—End Exploitation,” reflects the transnational and systemic nature of this global issue.

“Criminal networks around the world continue to exploit desperate individuals searching for livelihood opportunities, using trafficking as a tool for organized exploitation,” said Prime Minister Sharif. “Tragically, in recent years, Pakistan has witnessed heart-wrenching incidents where citizens attempting to migrate illegally have lost their lives at sea. These events have exposed the brutal reality of human trafficking,” he added.

In response to this growing menace, the federal government established a special task force to tackle the issue head-on. The prime minister praised the task force for working diligently to identify and counter the causes and consequences of this crime. He also acknowledged the commendable role played by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) in disrupting trafficking networks and holding complicit officials accountable.

He further emphasized the government’s proactive efforts in educating the public about legal overseas employment opportunities and ensuring the creation of viable economic pathways for citizens, both domestically and abroad. “While the desire for a better future is natural, choosing illegal or misleading routes not only puts lives at risk but also constitutes a violation of national and international laws,” he warned.

PM Shehbaz Sharif noted that Pakistan actively participates in several international initiatives to combat trafficking, including the Budapest Process, Bali Process, Silk Route Partnership, and STARSOM (which spans Africa and the Americas). “Through these forums, Pakistan continues to strengthen regional cooperation and collective efforts to safeguard economically vulnerable communities,” he said.