Pakistani, Iranian journalists vow to bolster media cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Journalists from Pakistan and Iran on Tuesday vowed to bolster media cooperation and play their role in further deepening bilateral relations between the two countries and cement people-to-people ties between Pakistan and Iran.

Speaking at the first dialogue organised between the media professionals from Iran and Pakistan, held under the auspicious of Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen, the Iranian journalists said that Pakistan was perhaps the only country who unequivocally supported Iran during its 12-day war with Israel and the Iranian nation was proud of being a friend of Pakistan.

Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen leader Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, MNA Hameed Hussain and others were also present.

Dr. Shahab Esfandiari, President of the University of Seda va Sima and filmmaker, said that during the war, Pakistan came out openly to support Iran and its parliamentary resolution and support from scholars, political leaders and people at large extended their full support in fight against the Israeli forces. He said other countries announced their support to Iran at a later stage. Commenting over the possibility of Reza Pehalvi’s return to Iran, Dr. Shahab said that Reza was the biggest loser in the war and was exposed being a Zionist puppet. He said even the mother of Reza Pehalvi did not support Israeli attacks.

Dr. Vahid Yaminpour, Former Deputy Minister of Sports and Youth of Iran in the government of Ibrahim Raeesi, was of the view that with the start of war, US President Donald Trump published such tweets which were against diplomatic norms. He said that initial Israeli assessment was that the entire Iranian military and civilian leadership had been martyred which was a major blunder.

Ali Raza Kumaili gave an overview of the Israeli war on Lebanon, saying that Zionist regime had tried to divide Lebanese people on sectarian lines keeping in view the Shia, Sunni and Christian population in Lebanon. He said that Israeli regime had also tried to replicate the same model in their attack on Iran but Iranian nation stood united and defeated the Zionist propaganda. He said that Hezbollah’s organisational structure was reviving and they had been fighting for months against Zionist forces despite loss of leadership.

Dr Sajjad Saffar Harandi, Director of the Research Institute of Culture and Art, writer, and translator; Ali Sadrinia, TV producer, director, documentary filmmaker and Mojtaba Heidari, TV producer, documentary filmmaker also spoke on the occasion.