‘No doubt they will come’: PTI rebuts reports of Imran barring sons from visiting Pakistan

No doubt ex-PM’s sons will come to Pakistan, and only the date for this has yet to be determined: Sh Waqas Akram

ISLAMABAD: The PTI on Tuesday rebutted reports claiming “party founder Imran Khan had barred his two sons from coming to Pakistan and participating in any activity for his release.”

Responding swiftly to the reports through a post on X, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said, “The media reports circulating regarding Imran Khan Sahib’s children are completely false. Imran Khan Sahib has absolutely not stopped his children from coming to Pakistan. I would request those media friends who report from Adiala to only broadcast exactly what Khan sahib says. It is inappropriate to take things out of context selectively or to present conversations according to their own wishes.”

عمران خان صاحب کے بچوں کے حوالے سے میڈیا پہ جو خبریں گردش کر رہی ہیں وہ بالکل غلط ہیں عمران خان صاحب نے اپنے بچوں کو پاکستان انے سے قطعا نہیں روکا ہے /میں میڈیا کے وہ دوست جو اڈیالہ میں رپورٹنگ کرتے ہیں ان سے گزارش کروں گا کہ من و عن وہی چیزیں چلایا کریں جو خان صاحب کہتے ہیں… — Sheikh Waqas Akram (@SheikhWaqqas) July 29, 2025

In a follow-up post, he said, “There should be no doubt in anyone’s mind that Imran Khan’s children will come to Pakistan. So far, only the date for this has yet to be determined. And everyone should remember that when they decided to come, they clearly told their father that we are not seeking your permission but informing you. So, avoid this propaganda because it is of no use.”

عمران خان صاحب کے بچے پاکستان ائیں گے کسی کو بھی اس میں کوئی شک نہیں ہونا چاہیے ابھی تک اس حوالے سے فقط تاریخ کا تعین ہونا باقی ہے اور ساتھ میں سب کو یاد رہے کہ جب انہوں نے انے کا فیصلہ کیا تھا انہوں نے اپنے والد سے واضح کہا تھا کہ ہم اپ سے اجازت نہیں لے رہے بلکہ اپ کو اطلاع دے… — Sheikh Waqas Akram (@SheikhWaqqas) July 29, 2025

Earlier in the day, media reports were making rounds, quoting the incarcerated former prime minister that his sons would not be coming to Pakistan and taking part in or leading any protest.

PTI founder Imran Khan’s sons—Sulaiman Khan, 28, and Kasim Khan, 26—called attention to their father’s incarceration for the first time publicly in May. Earlier this month, Imran’s sister Aleema Khan said Sulaiman and Kasim will go to the US before coming to Pakistan as part of a movement calling for the ex-premier’s release.

The former prime minister has been imprisoned at the Adiala Jail since August 2023 after conviction in a £190 million corruption case and also faces pending trials under the Anti-Terrorism Act related to the protests of May 9, 2023.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif termed the entire matter “one drama among many dramas”, adding that “the purpose was not the meeting of father and child but political gain. No move by the founder happens without political or financial gain.”

Although the government has not officially commented on the matter of Imran’s son, Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry previously questioned what, if any, role they would be able to play, adding that they were welcome to visit Pakistan and there would be no obstacle for them and visas would be issued “in less than 24 hours,” provided they stayed within the law.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik had said that Article 16 of the Constitution, which grants the right to gather, was applicable to citizens, and foreigners are not allowed to assemble in Pakistan.

Malik also said that the two brothers could not legally participate in local political activity, as they were British nationals, and that if they “violate the visa conditions, the visa can be cancelled.”

There were conflicting statements from PML-N leaders as well on whether the duo would be allowed entry into Pakistan, with Senator Irfan Siddiqui saying they should be allowed to come and “carry out their activities,” but within the limitations of the law.