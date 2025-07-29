Nicole Kidman Plans International Move Without Husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is reportedly making plans for an international move after submitting an application for residency in Portugal, though her husband, Keith Urban, will not be joining her just yet. According to local media outlet SIC Notícias, Nicole has applied to the Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum (AIMA) and is currently house hunting in Cascais, a luxurious seaside area near Lisbon.

However, Keith has not yet submitted his residency application. The country music star has been busy with his “High and Alive Tour” in the United States, and due to his tour schedule, he couldn’t attend the required in-person appointment to apply for the visa, as reported by The New York Post.

While they own multiple homes around the world, including properties in Sydney and New York, the couple’s primary residence is their $3.4 million, 20-room mansion in Nashville. The stunning property features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a tennis court, and a swimming pool, making it the perfect base for Keith’s music career. Keith has previously expressed his love for Nashville, saying it “instantly felt like home” and that the city was familiar to him due to his exposure to American culture growing up.

Nicole, meanwhile, has not publicly commented on the potential move but reportedly plans to continue living primarily in Nashville with their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. The couple also owns property in Portugal, and Nicole is interested in purchasing a home at the exclusive Costa Terra Golf Club & Ocean Club in Comporta, where other A-listers such as George Clooney, Princess Eugenie, and Paris Hilton own properties.

Despite her busy career, Nicole values her time off, which she enjoys with Keith in Nashville. “Keith and I are very good at immediately clicking off because we have a really good life in Nashville that’s very simple, quiet, and nourishing,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

The couple has an extensive property portfolio, including three apartments in a Sydney building. They purchased a $6 million penthouse in the Latitude Building in Milsons Point and later bought the neighboring penthouse for $7 million in 2012, merging the two into a large combined apartment. Nicole also owns a $2.68 million apartment in the same building, which she reportedly uses as a home office.

In the United States, they have a $13.53 million duplex in Chelsea, a $3.5 million home in Tribeca, and a $7 million Beverly Hills home. Additionally, they own a $6.5 million Georgian mansion in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales, which spans 45 hectares. With such an extensive portfolio, it’s clear that the couple has no shortage of places to call home.