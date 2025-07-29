Modi govt under fire as opposition mocks ‘media Tamasha’, exposes Rafale losses and US fear

NEW DELHI: The Operation Sindoor debate in Indian Parliament turned explosive as opposition MPs launched a scathing attack on the Modi government, accusing it of staging a “media spectacle,” concealing aircraft losses, and kowtowing to the U.S.

Congress MP Praniti Shinde said that Operation Sindoor was nothing but a ‘tamasha’ of the government in the media. His “tamasha” remark—later expunged—ignited the fire.

“Operation Sandoor is just a spectacle staged by the Modi government on the media. No one is telling what was achieved from this operation and how many of our aircraft were shot down and how many terrorists were caught. Who is responsible for all this, and whose mistake is it? It is the government’s responsibility to account for this. But in the country, there is a restriction on asking questions. Because this government does not want to listen to questions. In fact, this government runs away from answers,” he added.

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee referring to Donald Trump’s claim of mediating between India and Pakistan in their brief conflict in May mocked PM Modi’s “56-inch chest” shrinking before US President Donald Trump. He slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of being scared of the US President.

“PM Modi, why once you couldn’t post on your X handle that whatever the American President said is incorrect. The moment you stand in front of the American President, your height is reduced to 5 feet, and your chest is reduced to 36 inches from 56 inches. Why are you so afraid of the American President?” Banerjee said in the Lok Sabha.

Congress MP K Francis George said, “But truth has a way of surfacing. While the official narrative denied aircraft losses, satellite imagery, international intelligence leaks, and even our own defense attache’s seminar notes revealed the truth. We lost three Rafales, one Sukhoi 30 MKI, and one MiG-29.”

Gogoi rips into Modi govt’s defence of Op Sindoor, cites military admissions of heavy losses

Congress Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi has launched a scathing attack on the Modi-led Indian government for its defence of the controversial Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

Leading the Congress charge on the Operation Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi criticized the Modi government over the security lapse in the April 22 Pahalgam attack and said that the New Delhi can’t hide behind the Lieutenant Governor over the loss of 26 lives, as the onus lies with the Modi government.

Gogoi , also the Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha, said that the Defence Minister didn’t inform the House on how the militants infiltrated into the Baisaran valley, and the Home Minister must be held accountable for the lapses. “More than 100 days have passed since the ghastly attack, but the government has utterly failed in nabbing them and bringing them to justice,” he said.

“The Defence Minister spoke a lot but didn’t answer how terrorists reached Pahalgam and managed to massacre 26 people,” he said.

The Congress MP questioned the official narrative surrounding Operation Sindoor, citing public statements by India’s topmost military officers that admitted significant losses during the operation. He said the government’s attempt to brand the operation a success contradicted the facts on the ground and statements from within the military ranks themselves.

Quoting statements of CDS Anil Chauhan and other senior army officers, the Congress MP asked New Delhi to come clean, accept the truth and also give the nation a ‘clear picture’ about the cross-border operation.

Referring to CDS and Deputy Chief of Army Staff’s remarks, Gogoi said that the security forces committed some mistakes in the early part of Operation Sindoor and then recalibrated their strategy to fire from long range.

“I want to ask the Defence Minister why our fighter jets had to fire from a long range when our arsenal and jets are said to be among the best,” he said.

“Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh clearly stated at the FICCI meet that it was a two-front war with active backing from China. Despite open support from China, why did the government fail to name it even once and show it the red eye,” he asked.

Quoting defence attache Group Captain Shiv Kumar in Indonesia, Gogoi said that India lost fighter jets because there were restraints on attacking military installations across the border and asked why the Indian military was asked to show restraint.

Gogoi further said that India’s foreign policy has proved to be an utter failure and also raised serious questions on India’s global outreach in the aftermath of Op Sindoor. “India and Pakistan have been hyphenated after the terror attack,” he said.

“If Pakistan has been isolated, then how is it getting funding from the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Asian Development Bank (ADB),” he further asked.