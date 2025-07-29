Katy Perry Spotted on Intimate Dinner Date with Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry was seen enjoying a dinner date with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal, sparking curiosity about the nature of their relationship. The 40-year-old pop star and the 53-year-old politician were photographed sharing an intimate meal at the upscale restaurant Le Violon, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

In the pictures, Perry appeared to be fully engaged in the conversation, leaning across the table while chatting with Trudeau. An eyewitness described how the two, accompanied by security, enjoyed cocktails and a selection of dishes, including lobster. At one point, the chef even came out to speak with the duo, and after their meal, they went to the kitchen to thank the staff personally.

Perry is currently in Canada for her tour, with performances scheduled in Ottawa and Montreal. Meanwhile, she recently confirmed her split from longtime fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a daughter, Daisy Dove. The couple had been together for over 10 years before announcing their separation earlier this month.

Despite the breakup, Perry and Bloom were seen posing together in a cozy family photo with their daughter shortly after their split. The pair had a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship, initially dating in 2016, briefly breaking up in 2017, and later rekindling their romance in 2018.

As for Trudeau, he announced his separation from his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. The former couple shares three children: Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.