Islamabad police shift students amid criticism over QAU hostel operation

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police on Tuesday clarified that students had been “shifted” during an operation at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) aimed at vacating hostels, a move that has generated significant controversy and backlash.

The operation, carried out early on Tuesday morning, was a response to the university’s decision to temporarily close its hostels for maintenance work during the summer.

Videos circulating on social media showed police officers outside the hostels, with some students appearing to be arrested or taken away. The videos sparked widespread criticism, with claims that over 70 students had been detained.

In its statement, the Islamabad Police confirmed the operation, explaining that the action was taken at the request of the university administration. The police stated that while most students had vacated 11 hostels, there were still some students in the remaining four hostels who had not complied with the university’s instructions to leave. The statement added that these students had been “shifted” after resisting the eviction process.

“The university administration stated that some students were not vacating the hostels despite repeated requests. Upon their written request, we provided legal police assistance,” said the Islamabad Police spokesperson.

However, human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir contested this claim, posting on social media that the Vice Chancellor of QAU had denied making any such request for police intervention.

Mazari-Hazir further alleged that over 70 students were being detained illegally without an FIR at the Secretariat police station. She said authorities had refused to provide a copy of the FIR to the detained students’ families or lawyers.

The university, in its statement, confirmed that the hostel closure was part of the annual repair and maintenance schedule. It emphasized that many students had already vacated their rooms, but a few remained after multiple warnings and deadlines had passed. The QAU administration referred to the dismissal of the students’ petition by the Islamabad High Court, which upheld the university’s autonomy in managing its affairs.

“The court confirmed the autonomy of the institution under the Quaid-i-Azam University Act 1973 and dismissed the petition challenging the administrative decision,” the university’s statement read.

The police action drew strong condemnation from various human rights activists and public figures. Former senator Afrasiab Khattak called the crackdown “shameful,” highlighting that students were being arrested simply for requesting to remain in hostels to prepare for exams. Dr. Taimur Rehman, an academic and activist, condemned the arrests, stating that the students were simply trying to continue their education.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jr, an environmentalist and activist, lamented the growing trend of universities turning against their own students, criticizing the actions taken against the QAU students.

The incident has sparked broader debates about students’ rights, university autonomy, and the role of police in campus matters. It also comes on the heels of a clash at QAU in September that left 25 students injured, further highlighting the tensions surrounding student protests and campus administration.

The QAU case highlights the ongoing challenges faced by students in Pakistan, where their demands for better facilities and academic freedom often meet resistance, both from university administrations and local authorities.