Ishaq Dar calls Israel-Palestine issue a ‘test case’ for the UN during high-level conference

NEWYORK: In a powerful address at the United Nations on Tuesday, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, underscored the urgency of addressing the Israel-Palestine conflict, calling it a “test case” for the United Nations and the global community.

Dar’s speech was part of the ongoing global conference titled “The Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution,” which is co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France.

The three-day conference gathers 123 countries and international organizations, emphasizing the need for international support for a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian issue.

Dar expressed Pakistan’s steadfast and consistent support for the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination and their pursuit of an independent, viable, and contiguous state of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital.

“The Palestinian question is a test case for the United Nations and the world,” he emphasized, adding that the failure to resolve this conflict would be a moral stain on the international community. His remarks came at a time when Israel’s ongoing military offensive in Gaza has caused devastating loss of life, with more than 60,000 Palestinians killed and over 145,000 injured since October 2023.

The Deputy Prime Minister called for “credible and enforceable international action” and highlighted the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza. Dar particularly stressed the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2735, which calls for a permanent ceasefire and unimpeded humanitarian aid to the region.

“First, an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire across Gaza and all Occupied Palestinian Territories must be enforced,” Dar stated, emphasizing the importance of humanitarian access to the affected areas, particularly to provide life-saving food, medicine, and essential supplies.

He also underscored the importance of holding Israel accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity. “Impunity must end,” Dar said, referring to the International Criminal Court’s previous actions against Israeli leaders, including arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant.

The call for international accountability also follows the 2024 non-binding ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which determined that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory is illegal and must end as soon as possible.

In his speech, Dar condemned Israel’s deliberate actions, including the blockade of humanitarian aid, attacks on civilian infrastructure such as hospitals and refugee camps, and the targeting of innocent civilians.

“The blockade of aid, deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure, including refugee camps, hospitals, and aid convoys, has crossed every red line of legality and humanity. This collective punishment must stop now,” Dar asserted, drawing attention to the devastating impact of Israel’s actions on Palestinian civilians.

The Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s long-standing commitment to the Palestinian cause, stating that the country would continue to support efforts for the creation of a Palestinian state. “Pakistan stands ready to extend technical assistance to our Palestinian brothers and sisters, especially in key sectors such as public administration, health, education, and service delivery,” Dar said.

He also expressed Pakistan’s willingness to participate in international protection mechanisms for Palestinians through participation in the Arab-OIC Plan.

The conference, with the participation of 123 countries and several global organizations, aims to explore actionable solutions to address the Israel-Palestine issue. It includes discussions around proposals developed by eight working groups, which have held extensive consultations with UN member states and civil society groups. The final goal of the conference is to chart a concrete path towards the two-state solution through international cooperation and support for Palestinian statehood.

In addition to his speech, Dar held bilateral meetings with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, and Bangladesh’s Foreign Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain.

In these discussions, Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to Palestinian sovereignty and discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation with Kuwait and Bangladesh, particularly in areas such as trade, investment, and humanitarian relief.

The Palestinian cause was a focal point in these meetings, with all leaders condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza and reiterating their commitment to achieving a peaceful and just resolution to the conflict.

Dar’s speech and the conference discussions reflect Pakistan’s continuous support for the Palestinian cause, as well as its commitment to contributing to international efforts aimed at achieving a lasting peace in the Middle East through a two-state solution.