Govt continues to offer support in Aafia Siddiqui’s case

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar reaffirmed the government’s unwavering diplomatic and legal support for Aafia Siddiqui. He clarified that recent comments made by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar regarding her case were taken out of context.

Speaking to the media after attending a book launch in Islamabad, Tarar emphasized that the government has consistently provided support for Aafia Siddiqui’s case. He added that a committee, headed by the law minister, has been formed to facilitate further progress in the matter.

Tarar also highlighted that the current government is making unprecedented efforts to secure Siddiqui’s release compared to previous administrations.

The minister clarified that Ishaq Dar is not a member of the Sugar Advisory Board, urging the media to verify information before publishing it.

On the topic of cryptocurrency regulation, Tarar discussed the establishment of a system that includes the creation of a Crypto Council and the drafting of relevant laws. He criticized former finance minister Miftah Ismail’s stance on cryptocurrency, which he believed mirrored India’s position and failed to align with the realities on the ground.