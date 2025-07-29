DRAP halts supply of three faulty syringes over contamination concerns

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued a recall order for three types of syringes deemed substandard by the Central Drugs Laboratory Karachi.

The recall follows concerns over the sterility and potential health risks of the Zindagi Auto Disable Syringe 5ml, Ultra Fine SMD Painless Syringe 5ml, and Ultra Fine SMD Painless Syringe 3ml. Drap has directed the involved pharmaceutical companies to immediately withdraw these products from the market.

According to DRAP, the syringes in question failed crucial quality control tests. The Zindagi Auto Disable Syringe was flagged for sterility issues, while the Ultra Fine SMD Painless Syringes were found to contain visible black particles in the barrel, in addition to failing sterility and description tests.

DRAP’s alert emphasized the significant risk these defective syringes pose, particularly during invasive or intravenous procedures, which could introduce microbial contaminants into the body, leading to infections or more severe systemic conditions. Vulnerable individuals, including those with weakened immune systems, are particularly at risk of life-threatening consequences from these devices.

In response to the alert, DRAP has advised all pharmacists and chemists to immediately check their stocks and cease the sale of the affected syringes. Remaining stocks are to be quarantined and returned to the suppliers or manufacturers.

DRAP also urged consumers who have used these syringes to contact their healthcare providers if they suspect any adverse effects and to report incidents to DRAP.

The recall of these syringes is the latest in a series of actions taken by DRAP to ensure the safety and quality of pharmaceutical products in Pakistan. Last year, DRAP issued a recall for a children’s fever syrup due to safety concerns, and in early 2024, nine syrups were recalled for contamination.

DRAP’s ongoing efforts highlight its commitment to protecting public health and maintaining regulatory oversight on medical products in the country.