CM Maryam announces cardiac catheterization labs in every district

Punjab CM says patients will no longer need to travel to major cities for angioplasty procedures

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the establishment cardiac catheterization laboratories in every district of the province to ensure heart care services for patients.

In a statement from the Chief Minister’s office, the Punjab chief minister said that the patients will no longer need to travel to major cities for angioplasty procedures. She said that every patient would have access to world-class treatment right at their doorstep.

“Medical imaging and cath lab technologists will also be deployed to ensure state-of-the-art facilities for patients,” CM Maryam added.

Initially the categorization laboratories will be established in 16 districts of the province for the treatment of patients suffering from cardiac diseases. These districts include Attock, Jhelum, Mianwali, Kasur, Jhang, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Khanewal, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin and Hafizabad. She noted, “Deployment of doctors and staff for these labs has started.”

She said, “Services of the best interventional cardiologists will be sought.” She highlighted, “Doctors with diplomas from FCPS, MD and American Board of Cardiology will be appointed in district headquarters hospitals.”

The chief minister said,”Cath Experienced cardiology medical officers and nurses will also be placed in labs.” She added, “Catheter lab will also have medical imaging technologists and catheter lab technologists.” She directed district headquarters hospitals to get services of the best cardiologists, and noted, “Directorate General Health Services Punjab has started process of appointing cardiologists, medical officers, nurses and technologists.”

CM Maryam Nawaz said, “With the establishment of catheter labs in districts, patients will not have to go to big cities for angioplasty.” She added, “A catheter lab will be established in every district in a phased manner, immediate relief will be possible for patients.” She highlighted, “We will ensure presence of not only the best doctors but also the staff in district’s catheter lab.” She underscored, “Every patient will be provided with the best treatment facilities at his doorstep.”