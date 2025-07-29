China opposes using South China Sea issue to bolster military alliances

BEIJING: China firmly opposes using the South China Sea issue as a pretext to strengthen military alliances or carry out targeted military deployments and actions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press conference on Tuesday.

Guo made the remarks in response to recent developments following Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s visit to the United States. During the trip, the two sides reaffirmed that the so-called U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty applies to the South China Sea, and announced plans to deepen military cooperation, including the deployment of U.S. intermediate-range missiles and the co-construction of ammunition depots. Reports also indicated that Japan plans to sell six Abukuma-class destroyer escorts to the Philippines.

“Such moves will not solve any problem, nor will they intimidate China. They also run counter to the shared aspiration of Asia-Pacific countries for peace, development, and stability,” Guo pointed out.

Guo stressed that while countries are free to pursue defense cooperation, such arrangements should not target third parties, interfere in maritime disputes, or provoke confrontation.

“We urge the Philippine side to stop heightening tensions, shifting blame, and drawing in external forces to back its position,” he said.

Guo also called on the Philippines to adopt a truly independent foreign policy and take concrete actions to uphold regional peace and stability.