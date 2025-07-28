The chaos within

The Indian subcontinent — which today comprises Pakistan, India and Bangladesh — has been home to some of the oldest and richest civilisations. From the meticulously planned cities of the Indus Valley to the intellectual brilliance of Nalanda, and right down to the architectural wonders of the Mughals, the region has contributed immensely to human progress. But all that is in the past. Now, we wonder why so many people in the subcontinent behave in ways that seem uncivilised; at least to alien eyes.

When the outside world uses the word ‘uncivilised’, it usually refers to disrespect for law and order, public misbehaviour, religious intolerance, mob violence, rampant corruption, injustice and super-stitions overriding science and reason. Sadly, these examples are daily realities in many parts of South Asia.

There are several reasons this behaviour has persisted for decades. Education in much of the region focuses on rote memorisation, not on building character, ethics or civic responsibility.

The system of justice is flawed and broken. Caste, sect, language and religion are used by politicians to divide society and secure votes. Hatred is manufactured and maintained to distract from failures in governance. Cities are overcrowded and alarmingly under-resourced, forcing millions of people to fight for water, food, jobs and dignity. The fact is that most people in the subcontinent have never been properly civilised by their systems. They were born into chaos, and grew up under corrupt leaderships.

Despite all the grim scenario around them, there are millions across the region who are fighting to bring about a change. There is no doubt that the subcontinent still holds immense potential. But until it chooses truth over pride, and justice over politics, the region will continue to suffer — not at the hands of enemies outside, but from the decay that is within.

QAMAR AHMED KHAN

KARACHI