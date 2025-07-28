Teenaged girl raped and murdered in Naushahro Feroz

NAUSHAHRO FEROZ: A teenaged girl raped and murdered in Mohabbat Dero in district Naushahro Feroz also highlighting the role of a local jirga in the brutal incident.

Local police last night was reported that a girl Faiza 13, has been killed. The family members said that the close relatives had raped the girl, two weeks back, and the matter was taken to the local landlord to decide the matter.

The family members informed the police, they had entrusted local influential to keep the victim girl in his protection, the girl was kidnapped by the culprits near the landlord’s home by the culprits, they killed her, thrown her body and fled from the scene.

Police said the dead body has been shifted to Kandiaro hospital for the post-mortem. “The case will be registered after the report”.

Local influential Azizullah Dahraj has confessed to conduct a Jirga over the matter, adding that the girl’s relatives have been his servants and they had insisted to him to decide the matter.

“I had imposed rupees four lac fine over the family of culprits and decided to give the hand of two girls of their family to the victim’s family as compensation,” he said. ” I also decided that the victim girl should be married with the accused,” Dahraj said.

He denied that the girl was entrusted to him for protection, ” but she used to visit us”. “I don’t know she has herself taken the poison or been poisoned by someone else,” he further said.

A preliminary medical report said that the girl had died of a large dose of sleeping pills.