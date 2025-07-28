Prince William Worried Meghan Markle Will Pen Royal Family Memoir for Money

Prince William is reportedly worried that Meghan Markle may soon write a memoir about the royal family. The timing, according to sources, seems fitting given Meghan’s recent financial concerns.

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry recently lost their multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, which has left them seeking new sources of income. With their lavish lifestyle to maintain, some speculate that Meghan may consider writing a book to secure financial stability. The idea of penning her memoir, which would likely delve into her experiences within the royal family, has apparently raised concerns for Prince William, who is said to be eager to prevent such a book from being published.

While Meghan has not commented publicly on the possibility, the notion of her writing a memoir has sparked a flurry of internet reactions. Some critics believe that the royal family would be frightened of the truth, citing the rawness of Harry’s own memoir. One commenter speculated that Harry might eventually release the 400 pages of his book that were left out during the editing process. Another suggested that Meghan might wait a few decades to tell her side of the story, particularly because of the trauma she allegedly experienced during her time in the UK.

Others pointed out that writing a memoir could be both therapeutic and potentially re-traumatizing for Meghan, leaving many wondering if she’s ready to relive those experiences.

For now, it remains uncertain whether Meghan Markle will actually pursue this route, but Prince William’s concern underscores the gravity of the potential fallout.