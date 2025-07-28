PM tells Interior Minister to start work on Gwadar Safe City project

Premier Shehbaz, Mohsin Naqvi also discuss law and order situation in Balochistan

Initial plan prepared in 2016, CDWP approved first phase of Gwadar Safe City project in Feb 2023 with Rs4.97b

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi to start work on the Gwadar Safe City project.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz and Naqvi also discussed the law and order situation in Balochistan, with the premier telling the minister to initiate work on the Gwadar Safe City project.

The project aims to provide a safer city for the residents of Gwadar, particularly at the identified strategic locations, and also help law enforcement agencies in detecting and investigating crimes by collecting evidence.

The delay in the project had been highlighted by Senator Quratulain Marri in May as she chaired a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives.

Senator Marri had sought a report on a critical discrepancy—the Gwadar Development Authority officials blamed a lack of funds for the project delays, while the Finance Division said it had received no funding demand from the Balochistan government.

On July 11, a representative of the Balochistan government told a high-level government meeting that 30 percent of the project was complete, with full completion expected by June 2026.

With the initial plan prepared in 2016, the first phase of the Gwadar Safe City project had been approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) in February 2023 for Rs4.97 billion.

In a meeting with the prime minister, he briefed him on the new policy devised for the devotees visiting holy sites in Iran and Iraq.

The prime minister, on the occasion, directed the minister for aviation to arrange special flights for the devotees. The minister also briefed PM Shehbaz on the law and order situation in Balochistan.

Earlier, during his visit to Quetta, the interior minister visited the headquarters of FC Balochistan North. FC IG Major General Abid Mazhar, on the occasion, introduced Naqvi to the officers.

The minister paid homage at the Martyrs’ Monument, laid a floral wreath, and offered prayers for the martyrs of FC Balochistan. He was

briefed by Inspector General FC Balochistan North, Major General Abid Mazhar, on the training, professional capabilities, and operations of the force.

Appreciating the role of FC Balochistan North in maintaining peace in the province, Mohsin Naqvi said the force has rendered invaluable services for national security. He said that the officers and soldiers of this force have shown unmatched bravery in foiling the nefarious designs of hostile elements, especially from across the border.