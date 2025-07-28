PHC bars ECP from taking action against Omar Ayub

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has restrained the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from initiating any action against National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub.

Omar Ayub had challenged a notice issued by the ECP for allegedly failing to disclose his assets. A two-member bench comprising Justice Ejaz Anwar and Justice Khurshid Iqbal heard the petition.

The opposition leader’s counsel informed the court that while the law mandates a 120-day response period for asset disclosures, a reply had already been submitted, but the ECP remained unsatisfied.

The counsel argued that the ECP cannot issue such notices after the 120-day window has passed, even if there are complaints regarding assets.

The Additional Attorney General noted that a similar case is pending in Abbottabad, to which the petitioner’s lawyer responded that the Abbottabad case was entirely different. The court remarked that the case could either be transferred to Abbottabad or brought here.

The petitioner’s counsel added that the case lacked merit and should be dismissed, stating that the asset report was submitted to the ECP on December 31, 2024. The court adjourned the hearing and directed the ECP to refrain from proceeding against Omar Ayub until further orders.