Pakistan to launch remote sensing satellite on July 31

Pakistan is set to launch a remote sensing satellite on July 31, 2025, from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC), according to a spokesperson from the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco). This marks a major step forward in Pakistan’s space program, enhancing its earth observation capabilities.

The satellite will serve a broad array of national needs, including precision agriculture aimed at improving crop yields. It will also assist in monitoring infrastructure growth, urban expansion, and regional planning. Additionally, the satellite will bolster disaster management by providing early warnings for floods, landslides, and earthquakes, while tracking glacier melt and deforestation.

In support of national projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the satellite will contribute valuable data for mapping transportation networks and identifying geohazards. Its data-gathering capabilities across various environmental conditions will also support environmental monitoring and resource management.

The new satellite joins Pakistan’s existing remote sensing satellites, PRSS-1 (launched in 2018) and EO-1 (launched earlier in 2025), enhancing the country’s space-based infrastructure. This initiative aligns with Pakistan’s National Space Policy and Suparco Vision 2047, aiming to position the country at the forefront of space technology and innovation.