NHA told to stay alert for monsoon

Federal Minister for Communications, Aleem Khan, has directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to remain vigilant due to the expected monsoon spell and ongoing relief efforts. In a recent announcement, the NHA Chairman has instructed all officers to stay in the field, canceling all leaves and ensuring constant monitoring of the situation.

The Chairman emphasized that emergency response plans must be in place and ready for immediate implementation in case of any unforeseen events. This directive is part of the government’s preparedness efforts to manage the challenges posed by the monsoon season.