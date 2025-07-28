NATIONAL

NHA told to stay alert for monsoon

By News Desk

Federal Minister for Communications, Aleem Khan, has directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to remain vigilant due to the expected monsoon spell and ongoing relief efforts. In a recent announcement, the NHA Chairman has instructed all officers to stay in the field, canceling all leaves and ensuring constant monitoring of the situation.

The Chairman emphasized that emergency response plans must be in place and ready for immediate implementation in case of any unforeseen events. This directive is part of the government’s preparedness efforts to manage the challenges posed by the monsoon season.

Previous article
Govt bans land travel for Arbaeen pilgrims
Next article
Babusar highway reopened for one-way traffic, search for missing victims ongoing in GB
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan to launch remote sensing satellite on July 31

Pakistan is set to launch a remote sensing satellite on July 31, 2025, from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC), according to a spokesperson...

Family members charged with murdering young woman over forced marriage dispute

Arrest warrants issued for Omar Ayub, other PTI leaders in May 9 riots case

Islamabad introduces mandatory M-Tag for all vehicles entering the city

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.