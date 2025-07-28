Nationwide tally climbs to 17 as three new polio cases confirmed in KP, Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad on Sunday confirmed three new polio cases in the country, raising the total number of cases to 17 detected so far in the current year.

The fresh cases include a 15-month-old girl from Union Council Takhtikhel in District Lakki Marwat, a six-month-old girl from Union Council Mir Ali-3 in North Waziristan, and a 60-month-old boy from Union Council Chajro in District Umerkot, Sindh, a statement by the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme (PPEP) said.

With these new detections, the total number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 has risen to 17 — including 10 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

A special vaccination campaign was held from July 21-27 in the bordering area of KP and Balochistan to coincide with Afghanistan’s sub-national polio campaign.

In addition, a fractional vaccination campaign began in Chaman on July 21 and will roll out in six districts of Balochistan from July 28.

“Despite substantial progress in polio eradication efforts, the continued detection of polio cases underscores the persistent risk to children, especially in areas where vaccine acceptance remains low.

“It is crucial for communities to understand that poliovirus can resurface wherever immunity gaps exist. Every unvaccinated child is at risk and can also pose a risk to others,” the statement said.

Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic. Despite global efforts to eradicate the virus, challenges such as security issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation have slowed progress.

Polio is a highly infectious and incurable disease that can cause lifelong paralysis. The only effective protection is through repeated doses of the oral polio vaccine (OPV) for every child under five during each campaign, along with the timely completion of all essential immunizations.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating polio, vowing to intensify efforts with the support of international, provincial, and local teams.