NATIONAL

Islamabad introduces mandatory M-Tag for all vehicles entering the city

By News Desk

Starting today, all vehicles entering Islamabad will be required to have an M-Tag, with non-compliant vehicles being denied entry. The move comes as part of a broader initiative to streamline traffic and enhance the city’s infrastructure. In addition to the M-Tag requirement, a new digital parking system is being implemented, featuring parking meters in high-traffic areas. These meters will introduce higher parking charges in busy zones.

The decision was made during a meeting led by CDA Chairman and Islamabad Chief Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The introduction of the M-Tag and digital parking system is aimed at improving traffic management and overall urban planning in the capital.

