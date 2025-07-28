High-profile contest as 28 candidates vie for NA-175 by-election seat

LAHORE: A total of 28 candidates, including the wife of disqualified Member of National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti, have filed their nomination papers for the NA-175 by-election, which is scheduled for September 10.

The seat became vacant following the disqualification of Jamshed Dasti.

Among the notable contenders are Mian Alamdaar Abbas Qureshi, Sajan Mumtaz, Iram Hayat, Shahzad Ahmad, and Hammad Nawaz Khan. Other candidates who have entered the race include Gulshan Bibi, Najam ul Hassan, Mussarat Hussain Qureshi, and Muhammad Yar Mehboob Khar, among others.

The diverse list of candidates reflects significant competition for the seat, with political heavyweights from various backgrounds vying for voter support. Additionally, some familiar names, such as Abdul Naeem, Maher Irshad Ahmad Khan, and Mehnaz Saeed, are also looking to secure the position.

The by-election, which follows the disqualification of Jamshed Dasti due to legal reasons, has generated considerable interest. Political observers expect a tightly contested battle, given the number of strong contenders. The final list of candidates will be decided following scrutiny of the nomination papers by the Election Commission.