Govt bans land travel for Arbaeen pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has imposed a ban on overland travel for Pakistani pilgrims heading to Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage due to security concerns in the restive Balochistan province. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the decision, stating that it was made after consultations with the Foreign Ministry, the Balochistan government, and security agencies. The ban restricts pilgrims to air travel only, with no road travel allowed to Iraq for the Arbaeen observance.

Arbaeen, which marks the 40th day of mourning following Ashura, sees millions of pilgrims, including many from Pakistan, traveling to Karbala, Iraq. Traditionally, many Pakistani pilgrims would travel by road through Balochistan and Iran. However, due to the ongoing law and order challenges in Balochistan, including increased terrorist attacks, the government deemed the restriction necessary to ensure public safety and national security.

In response to the ban, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has scheduled four special flights between Karachi and Najaf from August 8 to 11, with return flights set for August 18 to 21. The flight fare has been set at Rs212,000 per person, and ticket sales have already commenced. Private airlines have raised ticket prices significantly, with fares ranging from Rs300,000 to Rs350,000.

This sudden announcement has raised concerns among low-income pilgrims, as many had already made advance payments for various travel arrangements, including visas, vehicle certifications, and hotel bookings. Pilgrimage group leaders have called for the government to reconsider the ban and allow supervised bus convoys under the protection of security agencies. They argue that this last-minute decision has caused significant financial losses, especially for those unable to afford the increased airfares.

Furthermore, the government has outlined plans for stricter pilgrim management in the future, with all pilgrims required to travel through officially registered group organizers, and special visas for independent travelers. This new policy aims to curb illegal travel and overstaying issues in the coming years.