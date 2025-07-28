Family members charged with murdering young woman over forced marriage dispute

BADIN: An elderly man and his two sons have been booked for allegedly murdering their 23-year-old relative, Fehmida Abro, over a dispute surrounding a forced marriage. The police have registered an FIR under sections 302, 311, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at Kario Ganwar police station in Golarchi, Badin district.

The accused, identified as Adam Abro (the grandfather), Ali Akbar Abro (the father), and Alam Abro (the uncle), have reportedly confessed to killing Fehmida in what they claimed was an act of “honor.” According to the police, the victim was severely beaten before being stabbed.

The tragic incident unfolded after Fehmida, who had married a man of her own choice last year, was forced to return to her family when her marriage was annulled by community elders. She was then remarried to one of her cousins but left his home a few days before her murder, choosing to return to her parents’ house.

Fehmida’s grandfather, 80-year-old Adam Abro, surrendered to the police on Saturday, admitting to the crime, though authorities suspect other family members were involved.

Honor-based violence remains a distressing issue in the region. Earlier this week, another woman, Muradi Atrani, was murdered by her husband in the name of honor in Shikarpur. The suspect, Ramazan Atrani, accused his wife of dishonoring him. Muradi’s family has since reported the crime, and an investigation is underway.

Shazia Nizamani, chairperson of the Sindh Women Lawyers Alliance, highlighted that 379 women were killed in the name of honor in Sindh in 2024. She emphasized the urgent need for stronger enforcement of laws to protect women and called for their social and economic empowerment.