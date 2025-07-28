CTD kills high-value TTP terrorists in Karachi’s Manghopir

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday claimed to have gunned down three suspected terrorists affiliated with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during an intelligence-based operation in the Manghopir area of the city.

Officials said one of the slain terrorists carried a bounty of Rs20 million on his head, while another was believed to be a suicide bomber involved in an attack targeting Chinese nationals in Karachi last year.

The raid was carried out in the early hours of Monday after CTD officials received a tip-off regarding the presence of TTP operatives belonging to the Fitna Al-Khawarij faction at a residence in Manghopir.

According to CTD DSP Raja Umar Khattab, police teams cordoned off the area and approached the hideout, upon which the suspects opened fire, triggering an intense gun battle. All three suspected terrorists were killed in the exchange.

Speaking to reporters outside the Civil Hospital Karachi, DSP Khattab identified two of the deceased as Zafran and Qudratullah. “Zafran was a high-profile terrorist with a Rs20 million bounty placed on him by the government,” he said. “The identity of the third suspect is yet to be ascertained.”

The CTD official further revealed that one of the terrorists was a trained suicide bomber. “We suspect his involvement in last year’s attack targeting Chinese nationals in Karachi,” he added, without elaborating.

Following the operation, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called in to sweep the premises, where they recovered a cache of weapons and explosives, including suicide vests, hand grenades, and a diary containing a list of potential targets.

“All three terrorists were neutralised inside the house,” said DSP Khattab, adding that investigators were now tracing the ownership of the property used by the suspects as a safe house.

The CTD said further inquiries were under way to determine the network’s Karachi links and whether more operatives were present in the city. The operation comes amid heightened security concerns as Pakistan continues to grapple with a resurgence in militant violence, particularly in urban centres.