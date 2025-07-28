Congress Leader Criticizes Modi Govt for Lack of Evidence Linking Pahalgam Attackers to Pakistan

Senior Congress leader and former Home Minister P. Chidambaram has launched a scathing critique of the Modi government, accusing it of failing to provide transparency regarding the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor. Speaking to The Quint, Chidambaram questioned the lack of clarity from the government, particularly concerning the identity of the attackers and the status of the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) probe.

Chidambaram raised concerns about the government’s reluctance to release critical details, suggesting that it might be concealing tactical errors and casualties from the public. He specifically questioned, “Where are the terrorist attackers? Why have they not been apprehended or identified?” He also referred to reports of individuals who allegedly sheltered the attackers, asking what had happened to them since their arrest was reported.

The former minister further criticized the piecemeal information being released by various officials, calling for a more coherent statement from top government figures. “We get snatches and bits of information from different officers. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) goes to Singapore, and the deputy army chief makes a statement in Mumbai. But why hasn’t the Prime Minister, Defence Minister, or Foreign Minister made a comprehensive statement?” he asked.

Chidambaram speculated that the government might be hiding tactical mistakes made during Operation Sindoor, which followed the Pahalgam attack. He suggested that the government’s silence on the matter indicated either a lack of competence or a deliberate effort to avoid addressing critical questions. “What were the tactical errors? What changes were made to the strategy? Either the BJP government lacks the competence to answer these questions, or it is deliberately avoiding them,” Chidambaram remarked.

The Congress leader also took issue with the ongoing investigation by the NIA, questioning whether the agency had even identified the terrorists or their origins. “Why assume they came from Pakistan? There’s no evidence of that. For all we know, they could be homegrown terrorists,” Chidambaram added.

Earlier in April, the Modi government admitted that a security failure played a role in the terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, most of them tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The attack triggered a military confrontation between India and Pakistan, which escalated into a full-scale war by May.

In response to the attack, Pakistan launched “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos,” targeting Indian military positions, leading to the downing of multiple Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales. After 87 hours of conflict, a ceasefire was brokered by the United States on May 10. US President Donald Trump claimed credit for the ceasefire, although India contested his version of events. Despite this, Pakistan formally recommended Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his role in defusing tensions.