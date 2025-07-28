Arrest warrants issued for Omar Ayub, other PTI leaders in May 9 riots case

SARGODHA: An anti-terrorism court in Sargodha has issued arrest warrants for 57 individuals, including high-profile Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, in connection with the May 9 riots.

Among those named in the warrants are Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, former MNA Rana Bilal Ijaz, and MNA Mohammad Ahmed Chattha.

The court’s decision follows the failure of the accused to appear for the final arguments in the case. During the hearing at the Sargodha City police station, witness testimonies were completed, but the accused did not attend the court session. As a result, the judge issued arrest warrants for all named individuals. The hearing was adjourned until the next day, with further proceedings pending.

This move comes amid ongoing legal challenges for Omar Ayub, as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) recently lifted the stay order on the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) investigation into alleged rigging in the NA-18 Haripur constituency, which Ayub had contested.

The IHC’s decision paves the way for the ECP to proceed with the inquiry, directing that both parties be heard before any further action is taken.

Omar Ayub had previously challenged the ECP’s investigation, arguing that the rigging allegations were unfounded. The court’s decision removes the legal obstacle, allowing the ECP to continue its probe into the allegations surrounding the 2022 NA-18 election results.