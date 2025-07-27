What is on the horizon for Pakistan-Bangladesh defence cooperation?

Following the fall of Hasina Wajid’s government as the culmination of Bangladesh’s Monsoon Revolution, the strategic chessboard of South Asia appears to be undergoing a marked transformation. Under Muhammad Yunus’ interim government, Dhaka is breaking and resuscitating ties; emerging as a player that is willing to reset its long-held foreign policy orientation. Very visibly, Dhaka is breaking its step from the long-standing embrace of New Delhi, and is moving toward a rather diversified approach to foreign relations.

In particular, bilateral ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh have revived meaningfully. In the past few months, a number of high-level meetings of the two states’ political and military leadership have taken place. Most recently, the shift in Dhaka came to fore in February 2025, when the Bangladesh Navy, led by the BNS Samudra Joy, participated in Pakistan’s Multinational Maritime Exercise “AMAN-2025”. The military exercise also facilitated high-level discussions between the two countries’ naval chiefs. The discussions were expected to pave ways for broader maritime security cooperation.

Recent developments, therefore indicate that Dhaka- which had been reliant on India for its defence policy– is now actively seeking to diversify its defence partners in the region, thereby shedding India’s historically dominant role over its defence policy. In this context, bilateral defence cooperation between Islamabad and Dhaka is expected to emerge as a key area of convergence between the two countries.

In addition to this, news reports also emerged suggesting that Bangladesh could be planning to acquire 32 JF-17 Thunder fighter jets from Pakistan. The fighter jets are currently operational with the Pakistan Air Force, and have also been exported to several states. Dhaka’s acquisition of the fighter jets comes as a part of Bangladesh’s ‘Forces Goal 2030’ military modernization program. The JF-17 also offers a competitive alternative to Western fighter jets, which come with higher costs and potential strings attached.

However, the news has not sat well with New Delhi, which has reportedly expressed its objection over the procurement of the fighter jets. The objection is rooted in New Delhi’s strategic concerns, as it perceived both Pakistani and Chinese forces as adversarial in its security calculus. Hence, at the heart of New Delhi’s discontent is not merely the procurement of a modern multirole combat aircraft but also Dhaka’s broader inclination towards Islamabad and Beijing. It should also be noted that most recently, in June 2025, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and China held a trilateral meeting in Yunnan, China. The meeting signaled the possibility of the three states initiating a strategic initiative, as well as enhanced cooperation in economic development and climate change.

For Pakistan, these developments offer an opportunity to mend past ties and position itself as a reliable partner in South Asia’s evolving security matrix. The success of this partnership, however, will depend on sustained diplomatic engagement, tangible and an ability to navigate the region’s complex geopolitical currents.

With regards to India-Bangladesh ties, a number of contentious issues have been fuelling tensions. Most prominently, New Delhi’s reluctance to cooperate with Dhaka over the extradition of the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been central. In January 2025, tensions flared up between the two countries over the issue of border fencing. As per reports, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel objected to Indian Border Security Force’s fence construction activity at different points.

While reports of clashes between Indian and Bangladeshi civilians living near the border also emerged; more importantly, Bangladesh accused the BSF of shooting dead a Bangladeshi citizen and injuring several others. The tensions resulted in Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoning the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka, expressing “deep concern” over the “unauthorized attempts to construct barbed wire fencing and related operational actions” by India’s Border Security Force.

In addition to this, Dhaka has also been concerned over India’s “smart fencing”, which will allow India to use electronic technology used in the fence to surveil Bangladesh. In view of these concerns, in December 2024, Dhaka had deployed the Turkish-origin Bayraktar TB2 drones along its border with India. In response, Indian forces have also ramped up their activities and are reportedly expected to deploy Heron TP drones, whilst also stepping up counter-drone operations in sensitive areas. New Delhi India is also leveraging intelligence-sharing mechanisms and cooperation with international partners to track the situation in Bangladesh. Hence, the old dynamic— where India served as Bangladesh’s primary security and economic partner— is now eroding. These developments also raise concerns of potential border skirmishes between border forces.

While New Delhi has been trying to respond to this turning of tables by offering diplomatic overtures, however, the underlying sentiment in Dhaka’s policymaking circles suggests that India’s grip is loosening. While Dhaka appears to be looking forward to a stronger relationship with Pakistan, Islamabad may prioritize offering Dhaka access to cost-effective military cooperation. For Islamabad, defence cooperation with Bangladesh could translate into Islamabad gaining a new regional partner to counter India’s growing activity in the Indian Ocean Region.

Meanwhile, India faces the challenge of reasserting its influence without appearing overbearing. What is clear, however, is that South Asia’s strategic landscape is entering a new and unpredictable phase—one where traditional alliances are being reshaped and new security architectures are emerging.