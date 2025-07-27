Watch the watchers

The cluster school system was introduced in Balochistan to devolve administrative powers from district-level officials to school-level administration. The head-masters were empowered to access school funds and utilise them in consultation with Parent-Teacher School Management Committees (PTSMCs). These committees happen to be the government’s official bodies in the provincial education system to keep an eye on the schools falling under their respective jurisdictions.

The essence of proper and transparent utilisation of school funds revolves around the PTSMCs. The members of the committee have an indispensable role in keeping an eye on the allocation of funds for the development of schools. Previously, district education officers (DEOs) were authorised to purchase reading and writing materials for the schools in their jurisdictions.

Many schools used to complain of getting neglected during resource distribution. Now, under the recent decentralised approach, a high school, being the head of a cluster of schools, ensures that all the feeding primary and elementary schools get their resources proportionate to their enrolment. However, one could not turn a blind eye to the allegations of ‘fake’ PTSMCs as most of their members seem to have bogus credentials.

The government needs to appoint un-biased third-party evaluation teams which might check the active participation of PTSMCs and ensure effective utilisation of funds. The supervision should be strict so that the system may work effectively. Changing the system completely without trying to set things right would affect the already fragile education system, and it must be avoided at all costs.

MUHAMMAD HUSSAIN KHOSA

SOHBATPUR