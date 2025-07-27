Vawda praises FBR for action against official in viral video

Senator Faisal Vawda has praised the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for promptly dismissing an official caught on video mistreating a traffic police officer, an incident that quickly went viral on social media.

In a post on his X account, Vawda commended the swift response, calling it a sign of the chairman’s good intentions for the country. He stressed that public service must be rooted in respect and accountability.

“We have to serve the people. You want to take good steps for the country, but when the entire system is plagued with evils, it will take some time,” he stated.

Vawda also highlighted the importance of the business community, calling them an asset. He noted that if treated with dignity, they would willingly fulfil their responsibilities toward national development.