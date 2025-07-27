Tragedy on repeat

The tragic accident that recently claimed four lives on the Jaglot-Skardu Road is sadly not an isolated incident. Despite complaints from the victims’ families about missing individuals, the authorities initiated a rescue operation only after the matter went viral across social media platforms. Shockingly, it took the rescue team nearly 10 days to locate the unfortunate vehicle. This delay exposes the poor state of emergency response infrastructure in the region.

Every day, especially during the summer season, thousands of people travel on this route. Yet, neither the provincial government nor the project-executing agency has taken concrete steps to implement safety measures. There are several critical zones with sharp turns and landslide-prone areas where most accidents occur. The original project plan included tunnels and safety walls to secure these hazardous stretches.

However, these tunnels were removed from the project under suspicious circumstances.

Another alarming issue is the absence of proper roadside safety barriers, warning signs and precautionary instructions. Policing is minimal, and telecommunication facilities at checkposts are inadequate. Given the severity of the issue, the federal government should intervene and allocate sufficient funds to revamp and secure this critical route.

The provincial government must also adopt a motorway policing model, enhance communication infrastructure, establish more checkposts, and implement a robust surveillance system across the route.

MUZAMMIL HUSSAIN

SKARDU