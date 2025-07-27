Three miners die from toxic gas inhalation in Orakzai

Three coal miners tragically lost their lives after inhaling toxic gas in a coal mine in Orakzai on Saturday. The victims were identified as Sher Zaman, Rahimullah, and Aslam.

According to mine inspector Engineer Arshad Ali, the mine had been closed for a year. Despite safety regulations, the mine in-charge and two laborers entered the mine without first venting out carbon monoxide gas, leading to the fatal accident.

Under standard operating procedures (SOPs), it is mandatory to clear toxic gases before entering such mines. Unfortunately, the lack of adherence to these protocols resulted in the deaths.