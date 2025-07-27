NATIONAL

Three miners die from toxic gas inhalation in Orakzai

By News Desk
Used Surgical Face Mask

Three coal miners tragically lost their lives after inhaling toxic gas in a coal mine in Orakzai on Saturday. The victims were identified as Sher Zaman, Rahimullah, and Aslam.

According to mine inspector Engineer Arshad Ali, the mine had been closed for a year. Despite safety regulations, the mine in-charge and two laborers entered the mine without first venting out carbon monoxide gas, leading to the fatal accident.

Under standard operating procedures (SOPs), it is mandatory to clear toxic gases before entering such mines. Unfortunately, the lack of adherence to these protocols resulted in the deaths.

Previous article
PM greenlights digital overhaul of FBR and extends remittance incentives
Next article
Dar clarifies remarks on Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s case amid backlash
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Cyber agency targets YouTubers for spreading false content on May 9...

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has initiated action against a group of YouTubers and social media influencers accused of spreading misinformation during...

FIA arrests two human traffickers

Aleema Khan urges public to launch protest movement on August 5

Centre and Balochistan renew commitment to fight terrorism

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.