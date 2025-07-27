Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Get Heartwarming Baby News After Going Instagram Official

Just days after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went Instagram official, marking nearly two years of dating, the couple received some heartwarming news that only added to their joy. A Taylor Swift fan, who is also a Kansas City Chiefs supporter, named her newborn daughter after the couple. The baby girl was given the name “Kelce Taylor,” combining both Travis’ last name and Taylor’s iconic moniker, as a tribute to the couple’s relationship.

Liberty Hospital, located just outside of Kansas City, Missouri, shared the delightful news of the birth, accompanied by a photo of the newborn wrapped in a blanket. The post read, “We are so excited to announce the birth of the youngest Swiftie and newest member of The Kansas City Chiefs Red Kingdom!!” In the picture, the baby lay next to an 87 football jersey, a nod to Travis Kelce’s number, and a name card featuring knee-high boots, a signature look of Taylor’s, perched above her head.

The couple first went public with their romance in September 2023 when Taylor attended an NFL game alongside Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce. Their relationship began weeks earlier when Travis attended Taylor’s Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium, where he revealed on his podcast that he had made her a friendship bracelet with his number attached. Although she initially declined to meet him before the show, mutual friends later facilitated their connection, and the pair’s romance blossomed from there.

Unlike her six-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, Taylor has been open about her relationship with Travis, frequently attending NFL games and traveling with him around Europe. Their public outings, from restaurant dates to casual hangouts, have been captured by paparazzi, with Taylor even discussing the public nature of their relationship in a TIME Magazine interview at the end of 2023.

Travis recently shared an Instagram post, where Taylor appeared in seven of the 13 pictures. The post, which quickly garnered over 1.2 million likes, featured shots from their dinner dates, a trip to Montana with friends, and moments with both Travis and his brother Jason, as well as Taylor’s brother, Austin. The couple’s affection for each other was clearly evident in these candid photos, marking another milestone in their public journey together.