Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve and Harry Charles Celebrate $6.7M Wedding in Rural England

Eve Jobs, daughter of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, has married Olympic equestrian Harry Charles in a lavish $6.7 million ceremony, making headlines for its sheer elegance and star-studded guest list. The couple exchanged vows inside the picturesque St Michael’s and All Angels Church in Great Tew, Oxfordshire, England, with guests arriving in formal attire, including dinner jackets and elegant dresses, according to The Daily Mail.

Among the bridesmaids was Jessica Springsteen, daughter of rock legend Bruce Springsteen, who joined eight others wearing stunning red satin cocktail gowns. The bride, 27, arrived fashionably late, approximately 30 minutes behind schedule, before walking down the aisle to marry 26-year-old Charles, an accomplished Olympic athlete.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds departed in a Mercedes limousine van for their evening reception, marking the start of their married life. The wedding was described by an insider as a “society wedding like no other,” with one source revealing the quiet village was transformed into a “no-go zone” due to heightened security measures. “There were secret service operatives and people who looked like they worked for the FBI,” said the insider, noting the extraordinary nature of the event.

Eve and Harry’s relationship went public in 2024 during the Paris Olympics, where Charles won a gold medal in team jumping. Eve, a model and fellow equestrian, celebrated his win on social media, sharing a heartwarming Instagram video of Charles running to embrace her after the victory. Later, she posted a photo of the two of them, simply captioned “golden.”

The couple began dating in 2022, and after his Olympic win, Charles told Tatler that Eve was always on his mind, adding that he planned to visit her in the U.S. to celebrate and reflect on the achievement.

Before the wedding, Eve gave followers a glimpse into her pre-marital celebrations by sharing photos from her bachelorette weekend in Italy. “What a weekend with my favorite girls,” she captioned a post featuring snapshots with close friends along the Italian coast.

This marriage marks a new chapter for Eve, who is following in her famous father’s footsteps in the public eye, alongside her new husband, who continues to shine as an Olympic champion.