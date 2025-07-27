PSB forms panel to probe athletes’ disappearance, irregularities during FISU games

The investigation will focus on a range of issues, including the disappearance of two athletes, the questionable selection of team officials, disciplinary breaches, and logistical mismanagement during the event. The committee has been tasked with submitting its report within 15 days.

The decision to form the inquiry committee follows several serious concerns raised regarding the Pakistani delegation’s participation in the Games.

According to sources, there were significant administrative failures, particularly in the selection process of team officials, who were mostly affiliated with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) or universities, rather than sports-related bodies. This has led to questions regarding the transparency and merit of their appointments.

One of the most alarming incidents involved the disappearance of two athletes, who were reported missing or suspected of fleeing during the event. Additionally, the Pakistani women’s 4x400m relay team was disqualified from the competition, and a judo athlete was allowed to participate without the required competition uniform or proper coaching support. These events have raised serious concerns about the oversight and preparation of Pakistan’s delegation for the Games.

The PSB has formed the committee with Noor-us-Sabah, Director of PSB Lahore, as the chairperson, and Nasrullah Rana and Saif-ur-Rehman Rao as members. The committee’s primary responsibility is to investigate the selection process of athletes and officials by HEC, determine if proper procedures were followed, and assess whether each official was adequately qualified for their role.

In addition, the committee will investigate the circumstances surrounding the disappearance or escape of the two athletes, develop a timeline of events, and hold accountable anyone responsible for negligence or misconduct.

The committee will also examine why the women’s relay team was disqualified and look into any issues related to their preparation, selection, or oversight. Furthermore, the judo athlete’s participation without the necessary uniform and coaching will be scrutinized, with a focus on identifying any lapses in providing the athlete with the appropriate support.

The committee has been tasked with identifying responsible parties and recommending disciplinary actions where appropriate. It is expected to deliver its findings in a detailed report within the next 15 days.

This inquiry comes at a crucial time when Pakistan’s sports management system is under increasing scrutiny, especially following incidents that reflect poor oversight and preparation for international competitions. The investigation into the FISU Games will provide an opportunity for the PSB to address these concerns, ensure accountability, and improve the management of future international delegations.

The PSB’s swift response and commitment to addressing these issues underscore the importance of transparency, accountability, and professionalism in Pakistan’s sporting endeavors.

The report is expected to play a critical role in setting standards for the management of future sports delegations and ensuring that Pakistan’s athletes are properly supported and represented on the international stage.