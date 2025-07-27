President, PM pay tribute to Capt Sarwar Shaheed as nation marks martyrdom anniversary of first recipient of Nishan-e-Haider

ISLAMABAD: The Armed Forces of Pakistan, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif glowing paid rich tribute to the first recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed on the 77th martyrdom anniversary on July 27.

The armed forces of Pakistan solemnly commemorated the 77th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed on July 27.

As the first recipient of the Nishan-e-Haider, Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed laid down his life on 27 July 1948 during the First Kashmir War at Tilpatra (Azad Kashmir), leading his men with extraordinary courage, tactical brilliance, and unflinching devotion to duty.

His supreme sacrifice in the line of fire remains an enduring symbol of valour and patriotism,” the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The armed forces of Pakistan honour his timeless legacy and salute his unparalleled heroism, which continues to inspire generations of officers and soldiers. His life epitomized the core military values of duty, honour, and ultimate sacrifice, it added.

On this solemn occasion, the nation pays tribute to its gallant son whose selfless act of courage became a foundational pillar of the Pakistan Armed Forces’ spirit of sacrifice and martial ethos.

“The Armed Forces reaffirm their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan, drawing strength from the noble legacy of martyrs like Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider),” the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in their separate messages, said the nation is proud of the courage, perseverance, and great sacrifice of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed. The President said the sacrifices rendered by the martyrs are the foundation of the defense and national stability of the country.

Preident Zardari said Pakistan is safe today due to the great sacrifices of our heroes. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said the brave son of soil, Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed sacrificed his life while foiling the evil designs of the enemy of aggressive occupation in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said his bravery set an example that the soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces followed, always prioritizing the defense of the motherland over their own lives. Shehbaz Sharif said the entire nation pays tribute to the courage and bravery of Captain Muhammad Sarwar on his martyrdom anniversary today.