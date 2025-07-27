PM greenlights digital overhaul of FBR and extends remittance incentives

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the creation of a comprehensive digital ecosystem within the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) aimed at enhancing transparency, efficiency, and real-time monitoring of the country’s economic activities.

During a high-level meeting to review FBR reforms, the prime minister emphasized the need for a modern and globally aligned digital framework. He directed that internationally recognized experts be brought on board to guide the development of this ecosystem.

The meeting, attended by federal ministers, senior FBR officials, economic experts, and key government figures, was briefed on the integration of data across the entire value chain—from raw material imports to final consumer purchases. The prime minister stressed that the system should enable real-time digital tracking of economic transactions and contribute to strategic decision-making.

He reiterated that broadening the tax base and curbing the informal economy are essential to reducing the tax burden on ordinary citizens. The digital ecosystem, he said, would play a critical role in achieving these goals by centralizing data and increasing accountability.

In a separate move, the prime minister also announced the continuation of the Workers’ Remittances Incentive Scheme. He directed the Ministry of Finance to release funds for the scheme without delay, highlighting the crucial contribution of overseas Pakistanis to the national economy.

Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged that remittances had reached a historic high of $38.3 billion in the fiscal year 2025, helping the country post a current account surplus for the first time in 14 years. He praised overseas workers and entrepreneurs for their role in stabilizing foreign exchange reserves and sustaining national development.

He reaffirmed that the government values and supports the contributions of overseas Pakistanis, calling them a key pillar of the country’s economic strength.