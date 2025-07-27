Pakistan’s Relentless War on Terror

An unbowed nation in the center of South Asia continues to bleed. Once again, the sacrifices of its most courageous sons are being witnessed in Pakistan, a nation that has paid the ultimate price in the worldwide war against terrorism. In the last ten days, three brave Pakistan Army officers, Maj Rab Nawaz, Maj Anwar Kakar, Maj Zeyad Salim Awal have embraced martyrdom while protecting their country from a fresh wave of terrorist attacks, attacks that were planned by evil forces on the other side of the border rather than from within.It is no longer a secret that India is waging a covert war against Pakistan through proxy terrorist groups. Nevertheless, Pakistan’s determination is unwavering in the face of this unrelenting assault. The world must acknowledge that the country is not merely retaliating but is actively moving toward a future free from terror.

India uses money, propaganda, and proxy terrorists to fight, while Pakistan uses guns and sacrifices. The indisputable proof of India’s financial and logistical assistance to terrorist groups like the TTP, the BLA, and other separatist groups functioning from Afghan territory is too strong for the world to ignore.The systematic effort by RAW to destabilize Pakistan has been repeatedly revealed. Every act of terrorism against Pakistan bears the imprint of India, from planning attacks on security installations to providing financial support to insurgents in Balochistan. This is a flagrant act of state-sponsored terrorism and a clear breach of international law; it is not a bilateral issue.The world community, however, is still silent. Western nations that have been so outspoken about counterterrorism and human rights elsewhere have decided to ignore India’s role in cross-border terrorism. This hypocrisy is a disgrace to the international order as well as an insult to Pakistan.

We must end the double standards. Terrorism against humanity is what Pakistani terrorism is. Like any other rogue state, those who support and harbour terrorists ought to be held to the same standards. Pakistan is a country shaped by conflict. It has encountered difficulties since the beginning that would have destroyed weaker nations. But its will has only grown stronger with each tragedy and attack. The idea of a free, peaceful, and sovereign Pakistan is what our soldiers are fighting for today as they patrol the borders, raid terrorist hideouts, and rescue flood victims. Our martyrs’ sacrifices won’t be in vain. Propaganda floods won’t erase the blood of our soldiers. Pakistan’s fight against terrorism is almost over, and the world will soon see a resilient and peaceful Pakistan

The Pakistan Army continues its precision operations with unparallelled tenacity in spite of the loss of innumerable soldiers. Pakistan’s security forces conduct 24/7 Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) to destroy terrorist sleeper cells and their support systems, from the untamed landscapes of North Waziristan to the urban hideouts of Karachi.

Pakistan is getting closer to its objective of having a homeland free from terrorism with every raid, interceptions, and sacrifice. Terrorists can no longer operate with impunity thanks to the cooperation of the Pakistan Army, the ISI, and other law enforcement organizations. They are exposing their financiers, destroying their sanctuaries, and destroying their networks. Pakistan is fighting not only for its own people but also for regional and international peace in this strategic war of survival, which goes beyond simple military action.

Because of their strategic location, intricate tribal relationships, and presence of foreign-funded insurgents, some parts of Pakistan continue to be high-risk areas for terrorism despite notable achievements. There is still a risk of infiltration and militant activity in regions such as North and South Waziristan, portions of Kurram and Orakzai Agencies, and the rocky Balochistani belts that border Iran and Afghanistan.

Separatist groups supported by outside adversaries aim to use ethnic grievances as fuel for unrest in Balochistan, particularly in districts like Turbat, Kech, and Panjgur.Similarly, as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) remnants try to reorganize, attacks continue to occur intermittently in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, such as Bajaur and Mohmand. Since these areas are terrorists’ final hiding places, Pakistan’s security forces are stepping up their efforts to permanently eliminate any threats from these delicate flashpoints.

The armed forces are fighting a war against nature’s wrath in addition to counterterrorism. The Pakistan Army has once again emerged as the people’s first line of defense following the recent floods and landslides that devastated parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.In these disaster-affected areas, soldiers who were warriors on the battlefield are now rescuers, aid workers, and lifeguards.

They can be seen carrying old women on their shoulders, feeding stranded families, and using their bare hands to rebuild homes that have been washed away.The Pakistan Army’s dual mission of eliminating terrorists while simultaneously preserving innocent lives serves as a potent reminder of the institution’s core values. It is the backbone of Pakistan’s tenacity and not just a military force.

In the past, Pakistan used to make headlines every day about terror attacks. Suicides, bombings, and insurgent ambushes had all become dreaded occurrences. However, Pakistan has changed the course today as a result of ten years of sacrifice and uncompromising military actions. The influence of terrorists is waning, their networks are dispersed, and they are on the run. Even though the recent martyrdoms are tragic, they indicate that the battle has reached its most decisive and final stage.

By successfully transitioning from reactive to proactive operations, Pakistan’s security apparatus is battling terrorists before they can launch an attack. With the current pace, eliminating terrorism in Pakistan within the next few years is not just a pipedream but a strategic certainty. With each terrorist killed, operation successfully completed, and village returning to normalcy, the groundwork for peace is being laid.

Pakistan has made unmatched sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. More than 80,000 people died, billions of dollars were lost in economic losses, and a whole generation was left traumatized by the war. Pakistan, however, is unwavering.

The time has come for the international community to recognize these sacrifices and Pakistan’s position as a leading state in the fight against international terrorism. In addition to recognizing Pakistan’s efforts, the international community must hold countries like India responsible for actively supporting terrorism under the pretense of having strategic interests.

