Pakistan earns first gold at International Biology Olympiad

In a landmark achievement, Pakistan has won its first-ever gold medal at the prestigious International Science Olympiad.

Abdul Raffay Paracha brought home the gold for Pakistan at the 35th International Biology Olympiad, held in the Philippines. His win marks a historic moment in the country’s participation in international academic competitions.

Pakistan has been competing in global science olympiads since 2001, beginning with the International Physics Olympiad. Participation expanded to the International Mathematics Olympiad in 2005, followed by the Biology and Chemistry Olympiads from 2006 onward.

Over the years, more than 380 students have represented Pakistan in these competitions, collectively earning 140 medals. Additionally, over 4,500 students have been trained through more than 240 specialized camps conducted by Higher Education Commission (HEC) institutes.

Paracha’s victory highlights the growing talent and academic potential among Pakistani students on the world stage.