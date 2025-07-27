Pakistan committed to building secure, prosperous regional environment with help of allies: COAS

Field Marshal Munir reaffirms Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to peace, stability and constructive engagement across the region

Senior military officials from US, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan attend Regional Chiefs of Defence Staff Conference: ISPR

Participants discuss regional security dynamics, evolving security environment in central and South Asia, and coordinated responses: Military media wing

The conference seeks to reinforce security collaborations, enhance training initiatives and exchange best practices in counterterrorism and other defence and security programmes: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir on Saturday said Pakistan was committed to building a secure and prosperous environment in the region with the help of partner nations.

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Islamabad hosted the Regional Chiefs of Defence Staff Conference under the theme of ‘Strengthening Bonds, Securing Peace’ on Saturday, attended by senior military officials from the United States, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The ISPR said COAS Munir formally welcomed the distinguished defense delegations and reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to peace, stability, and constructive engagement across the region.

“In an era defined by transnational threats and complex hybrid challenges, the imperative for deeper military-to-military cooperation, strategic dialogue, and mutual trust is paramount. Pakistan remains fully committed to working with partner nations to build a secure and prosperous regional environment,” the ISPR statement quoted Field Marshal Munir as saying.

Pakistan hosted the Regional Chiefs of Defence Staff Conference today in Islamabad, convening senior military leadership from the United States of America, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. This landmark multilateral engagement marked a significant stride toward… pic.twitter.com/ZTREWJfAri — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) July 26, 2025

The ISPR said the session’s participants also discussed regional security dynamics, the evolving security environment in Central and South Asia, and the necessity of joint training initiatives, counter-terrorism cooperation, and coordinated humanitarian responses.

“This landmark multilateral engagement marked a significant stride toward advancing regional security cooperation, military diplomacy, and strategic dialogue among participating nations,” the statement said.

According to the ISPR, the conference sought to reinforce security collaborations, enhance training initiatives, and exchange the best practices in counterterrorism and other defence and security programs.

The military’s media wing added that the participants collectively reaffirmed their resolve to uphold peace, respect, and national sovereignty and confront common security threats such as terrorism, cybersecurity, and violent extremism.

“Participants commended Pakistan’s leadership, hospitality, and initiative in fostering such inclusive and forward-looking defense diplomacy,” the ISPR said.

It further added, “This strategic convergence reflects Pakistan’s enduring commitment to a secure, interconnected, and cooperative region, anchored in shared security interests and regional solidarity.”

Pakistan’s role in regional peace was lauded by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a meeting with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday.

“Pakistan has always played a positive role in global and regional peace,” the Foreign Office had quoted the US secretary of state as saying, while the US State Department said he expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s continued willingness to play a constructive role in mediating conversations with Iran and its commitment to preserving regional stability.

Over the past week, Pakistan has made efforts to expand defense cooperation with other nations. Saudi Arabia’s naval chief met with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza in Rawalpindi on Thursday, while COAS Munir met Chinese senior political and military leadership in Beijing on Friday.