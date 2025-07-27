Pakistan and China partner to foster academic, tech collaboration within OIC

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to enhance collaboration in science, technology, and education, Pakistan and China have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bolster scientific and technological cooperation between China and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states.

The agreement was finalized between the OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) and Tang Chinese Education and Technology Ltd., Beijing, marking a new chapter in cross-border academic and technological partnerships.

The MoU was signed in a ceremony held at the COMSTECH Secretariat in Islamabad by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, the Coordinator General of OIC-COMSTECH, and Mr. Li Jinsong, the President and Founder of Tang Chinese Education and Technology Ltd. The event witnessed the participation of key representatives, including Ms. Song Jianying, the CEO of Tang Chinese Education and Technology Ltd., Islamabad.

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will cooperate in various initiatives aimed at enhancing academic and technological exchanges. A key component of the partnership will be the launch of China-Pakistan joint education programs under the CCTE Mode, focusing on areas that hold mutual interest and value for both nations and the OIC member states.

One of the highlights of the MoU is the development of school-enterprise cooperation projects, aimed at addressing the human resource demands of Chinese-funded enterprises operating in Pakistan and other OIC nations. These projects will be market-driven and tailored to the specific needs of the workforce required by Chinese businesses in the region.

Additionally, the agreement includes the introduction of a Chinese language demonstration program through the TANG Cloud Platform, which will benefit both students and faculty of institutions under the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence (CCoE). This initiative is designed to enhance the language skills and cultural understanding of Chinese in the OIC region.

As part of the agreement, the two parties will also organize faculty training and exchange programs between Chinese universities and CCoE member institutions. These programs will focus on sharing best practices in innovative teaching methods, curriculum design, and the use of modern educational tools, fostering the exchange of knowledge and ideas to improve the quality of education in the OIC region.

The partnership also includes organizing joint symposia, conferences, and other academic and cultural events, such as the China-Pakistan International Industrial-Academic Cooperation Alliance. These initiatives will provide a platform for further collaboration between China and OIC member countries in the fields of science, technology, and education.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, while commenting on the partnership, reaffirmed COMSTECH’s commitment to enhancing science and technology cooperation among OIC member states.

He emphasized that international collaborations such as this one are crucial for building an ecosystem of innovation in the Muslim world, contributing to sustainable economic development based on knowledge and technological advancement.

Ms. Song Jianying expressed optimism about the partnership, stating that the collaboration has the potential to drive significant advancements in educational cooperation across the OIC region. She noted that this agreement would create opportunities for further engagement between China and the OIC, enabling both sides to benefit from shared knowledge and expertise.

This MoU marks a significant milestone in the growing relationship between Pakistan, China, and OIC member countries in the fields of education, technology, and research, setting the stage for deeper academic and industrial collaboration in the future.