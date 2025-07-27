Lahore retailers selling sugar at Rs200 per kg, ignoring govt-set rates

LAHORE: Sugar prices in Lahore have spiked sharply, with retailers selling the commodity for Rs 200 to Rs 210 per kilogram, despite the government setting the official rate at Rs 173.

This price hike has left consumers grappling with higher costs, adding to the financial pressure caused by inflation.

The soaring sugar prices are causing widespread concern in the city, as essential goods continue to become more expensive. Even though price control magistrates are tasked with enforcing the official rates, their efforts seem ineffective, with many stores flouting the regulations without facing consequences.

In fact, many major departmental stores have stopped selling sugar altogether, leaving it off their shelves entirely. Smaller retailers argue that the wholesale price of sugar, which is around Rs 190 per kilogram, makes it unfeasible to sell at the government-set price without incurring losses.

“We can’t afford to sell sugar at a loss,” explained one store owner. “Those who try to do so will eventually be forced to close their businesses.”

With consumers finding it increasingly difficult to access affordable sugar, they are urging the authorities to take stronger action and restore price control. As of now, the government’s failure to enforce the official sugar price has allowed shopkeepers to take advantage of the situation, leaving the public frustrated and calling for urgent intervention.