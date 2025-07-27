KP local govt dept seeks reports on completed projects worth over Rs11.61b

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Local Government Department has directed all municipal bodies to submit completion reports for 21 development projects valued at over Rs11.62 billion.

The directive applies to all projects completed between 1 July 2020 and 30 June 2025. Local authorities have been given a deadline of 15 August to file the Project Completion Reports, officially referred to as PC-IVs.

The move comes as part of a broader effort to ensure accountability and transparency in the use of public development funds. According to the department, the reports are essential for assessing the implementation, performance, and long-term impact of these projects.

The projects listed for report submission include a variety of development works carried out across multiple districts. Among them is the acquisition of land for urban infrastructure in Peshawar, including provisions for a dedicated funeral site. In Mardan, the solarisation of mosques was completed, while in other selected districts, LED and solar-powered road lighting systems were installed.

Several initiatives focused on improving basic urban services, such as water supply and drainage systems. The procurement of sanitation vehicles and equipment for Tehsil Municipal Administrations was also undertaken to enhance waste management capacity.

In addition, development packages were executed in remote areas, including the Buner district and the valleys of Kumrat and Barawal. These schemes were aimed at addressing local infrastructure needs and promoting balanced regional development.

The department has made it clear that the submission of completion reports is a mandatory part of project documentation. Officials maintain that the process is routine and applies equally to all local government bodies, regardless of the region or political affiliation.

The estimated cumulative cost of the projects exceeds Rs11.62 billion, underlining the scale of public investment made during the five-year period. The department stated that all reports will be reviewed for technical and financial compliance as part of a standard post-completion assessment.