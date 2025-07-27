Israel forces kill 43 in Gaza attacks despite fighting ‘pause’ in some areas: report

GAZA: Israeli forces killed 43 Palestinians in Gaza attacks on Sunday despite fighting ‘pause’ in some areas, taking the death toll to at least 59,821 since the offensive on Gaza began in October 2023, the enclave’s health ministry reported.

Medical sources have said at least 43 people were killed in Israeli strikes, including 29 Palestinians who had been waiting for aid, despite the pauses in fighting in some areas announced by Israel, Al Jazeera reports.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, since Israel’s offensive on Gaza began in October 2023, at least 59,821 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and 144,851 wounded, al Jazeera reports.

In the past 24 hours, Israeli attacks across the enclave have killed at least 88 people and injured 374.

At the same time, hospitals recorded six new deaths due to malnutrition, bringing the total number of deaths from the starvation crisis to 133, including 87 children.

UN teams will do all they can to reach Gaza’s starving people, aid chief says

UN aid chief Tom Fletcher, reacting to Israel’s announcement of pauses in fighting in some areas of Gaza and secure routes for the entry of humanitarian aid, has said that the UN’s teams on the ground will use the opportunity to reach those in need, Al Jazeera reports.

“In contact with our teams on the ground who will do all we can to reach as many starving people as we can in this window,” Fletcher wrote in a social media post.

Jordan and UAE drop aid into Gaza in first airdrop in months: Jordanian source

Jordan and the United Arab Emirates have parachuted 25 tonnes of aid into the Gaza Strip in their first airdrop in months, Reuters reports, quoting a Jordanian official source.

The official said the air drops were not a substitute for delivery by land.

World Food Programme hopes for surge in food aid to Gaza

The World Food Programme hopes that an Israeli humanitarian pause in designated areas of the Gaza Strip will allow for a surge in urgently needed food aid to the region, Reuters reports.

The United Nations agency has enough food in or on its way to the region to feed the entire Gaza population of 2.1 million for almost three months, it said in a post on X.

Red Cross says healthcare system in Gaza in ‘catastrophic’ condition

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says it has been treating Palestinians shot while waiting to receive aid, and the Strip’s healthcare services are in “catastrophic” condition, Al Jazeera reports.

“I spoke to a mother who had gone with her 15-year-old daughter to try and access food for their family. Many of these women are now the main providers for their extended families,” Felicity Gapes, the ICRC’s deputy health coordinator in Gaza, said in a statement.

“This young girl saw her mother shot and bleeding on the ground. They told me they thought it would be safe, but now they know ‘nowhere in Gaza is safe’.”

Gapes added that Gaza’s healthcare system is in “catastrophic” condition and requires “a rapid increase in supplies, equipment, and personnel”.